Putin Warns of Retaliation If Ukraine Strikes Russia with Western Missiles
President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday that Moscow might respond similarly against Western nations allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike Russia. He made this statement during a discussion with international news agency editors in St Petersburg.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-06-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 00:47 IST
- Country:
- Russia
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow would consider responding in kind directly against Western nations that allowed Ukraine to strike Russia with their long-range missiles.
Putin was speaking to international news agency editors in St Petersburg.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin and Bahrain's King Hamad to Strengthen Ties in Moscow Summit
Moscow Denies Military Alliance with China
EU's Frozen Russian Assets Plan Faces Moscow's Retaliation Threats
Russia Threatens Retaliation Over EU's Use of Frozen Assets for Ukraine
Norway's Ban on Russian Tourists Sparks Kremlin's Retaliation Threat