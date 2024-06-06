Left Menu

Putin Warns of Retaliation If Ukraine Strikes Russia with Western Missiles

President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday that Moscow might respond similarly against Western nations allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike Russia. He made this statement during a discussion with international news agency editors in St Petersburg.

Updated: 06-06-2024 00:47 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow would consider responding in kind directly against Western nations that allowed Ukraine to strike Russia with their long-range missiles.

Putin was speaking to international news agency editors in St Petersburg.

