Left Menu

Accelerated Gas Exports from Norway to Britain Resume via Langeled Pipeline

Norwegian gas exports to Britain through the Langeled pipeline will resume faster than planned, according to system operator Gassco. On Friday, the available volume will be 45 million cubic metres per day from Nyhamna processing plant, up from the 35 million cubic metres projected earlier. Nyhamna has a capacity of 79.8 mcm per day.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:25 IST
Accelerated Gas Exports from Norway to Britain Resume via Langeled Pipeline
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Norway

The resumption on Friday of Norwegian gas exports to Britain via the Langeled pipeline will progress at a faster pace than initially planned, Norwegian system operator Gassco said on Thursday.

The ramp-up plan will see an available volume of 45 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day on Friday from Norway's Nyhamna processing plant, up from 35 mcm projected on Wednesday, according to a message on Gassco's transparency page.

Nyhamna, which processes gas for the Langeled pipeline, has a capacity of 79.8 mcm per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024