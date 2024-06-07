Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

As the world intensifies efforts to combat climate change, the focus on finding sustainable alternatives to coal in thermal power plants has never been more critical. A recent report by Stratos Tavoulareas, an energy advisor at the World Bank and adjunct professor at Georgetown University, delves into the feasibility and challenges of replacing coal with biomass and green ammonia. The report, titled "Using Biomass or Green Ammonia to Replace Coal in Existing Thermal Power Plants: Feasibility and Challenges," highlights the potential of these alternatives and the hurdles that need to be overcome.

The Potential of Biomass and Ammonia

Biomass and green ammonia are emerging as promising alternatives to coal. Biomass, derived from organic materials, and green ammonia, produced using renewable energy sources, offers significant potential for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. These alternatives can be used either in combination with coal in a process known as co-firing or alone in newly constructed or modified power plants.

The feasibility of full conversions from coal to these alternative fuels is particularly noteworthy. Sustainable biomass and green ammonia can fully decarbonize existing coal-fired plants, making it a viable option for relatively new plants, especially in regions like Asia where the average age of coal plants is between 10 and 20 years. This approach leverages existing infrastructure, thus providing economic advantages by utilizing plant assets that are not fully depreciated.

Commercial Viability and Conversion Methods

The report underscores the extensive global experience with both co-firing and full biomass conversion. Converting coal-fired plants to biomass can maintain the energy security of a country, preserve jobs, and potentially increase local employment if the biomass is sourced domestically. This transition can either be partial, involving co-firing up to 15% biomass with coal, or complete, where the plant operates entirely on biomass.

Biomass conversion can be achieved through various methods. The simplest method, direct firing, involves minimal modifications to the existing boiler. It allows for the direct burning of biomass with the existing setup, making it a cost-effective option. Another method, using stoker-firing systems, involves replacing the lower part of the boiler with a new firing system. This method is more complex than direct firing but offers greater efficiency in burning biomass. Lastly, the installation of a new biomass boiler involves a completely new boiler while utilizing the existing steam turbine and other equipment. Although this is the most capital-intensive method, it provides a modern and efficient setup for biomass combustion. Each method requires a detailed, site-specific assessment to determine the most suitable approach for a specific plant.

Costs and Benefits

Switching to biomass offers substantial GHG emission reductions and can enhance energy security, especially if the biomass is domestically produced. However, the price of biomass is a critical factor. If the cost of biomass is below $100 per tonne, the electricity production cost remains competitive. Conversely, higher biomass prices necessitate regulatory support to remain economically viable.

On the benefit side, biomass conversion projects can maintain firm capacity and ancillary services, crucial as more renewable energy sources are integrated into power systems. This transition also presents an opportunity for job retention and potential job growth in the biomass supply chain.

Challenges and the Future of Ammonia

While biomass conversions are relatively advanced and commercially viable, the transition to using green ammonia is still in the precommercial stage. Green ammonia, produced from renewable energy sources, holds a similar potential for GHG reduction. However, its viability depends on ongoing trials and technological advancements.

Current trials, such as those in Japan, are evaluating the feasibility of ammonia co-firing in coal boilers. The success of these trials will determine the commercial availability of ammonia as a competitive fuel alternative. Key uncertainties include boiler performance, emissions, and the availability and price of ammonia.

Moreover, the global and regional supply of ammonia needs significant scaling to meet power generation demands. This will require substantial investment and time, with competition from other industries like fertilizer production potentially impacting availability.

Biomass and green ammonia present viable paths toward decarbonizing existing thermal power plants. Biomass conversions are more advanced and offer immediate benefits in terms of GHG reductions and energy security. Meanwhile, ammonia's potential hinges on the success of ongoing trials and future technological advancements. As the world continues to prioritize sustainability, these alternatives could play a crucial role in the energy transition, provided the associated challenges are effectively addressed.