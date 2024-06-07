U.S. Stock Futures Tumble Amid Robust Job Data
U.S. stock index futures dropped on Friday after stronger-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls data indicated a robust labor market, reducing the likelihood of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts in September. The Labor Department reported a rise of 272,000 jobs in May, against an expectation of 185,000. Average hourly earnings grew 0.4% monthly, while the unemployment rate rose to 4%.
Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% on a monthly basis, compared to an expectation of 0.3% growth. The unemployment rate rose to 4% versus a forecast of 3.9%.
At 8:32
a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 149 points, or 0.38%
, S&P 500 e-minis were down 16.75 points, or 0.31%
, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 35 points, or 0.18%
.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
