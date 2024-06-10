TAQA Withdraws from Naturgy Joint Takeover Bid: Final Decision Announced

The board of Abu Dhabi's TAQA has decided to withdraw from negotiations to launch a joint takeover bid for Spanish gas firm Naturgy , El Mundo newspaper reported on Monday citing unidentified market sources. TAQA's decision to drop the joint bid with Spanish holding Criteria is final, El Mundo reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

Naturgy declined to comment while Criteria and TAQA were not immediately available for comment. TAQA had previously said it was in talks with private equity firms CVC and GIP - which each own more than 20% of Naturgy with a combined value of some $9 billion - to buy their stakes, as well as with Criteria, Naturgy's largest shareholder, about a possible partnership agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)