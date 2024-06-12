World Blood Donor Day: Assam Rifles organise blood donation camp at Tripura

In anticipation of World Blood Donor Day, the Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Kumarghat Press Club, Lions Club and District Hospital, organized a significant blood donation camp at Kumarghat Mangalik in Tripura, a press release from the Assam Rifles said. The event witnessed participation by 10 local residents and 121 Assam Rifles personnel.

The camp was inaugurated by Amalendu Das, president of Unakoti Zila Panchayat. This initiative led by Assam Rifles, underscores the unity and commitment of the Assam Rifles and the Kumarghat community to public health and well being, the release said. This drive that took place on June 10, was aimed to support local blood banks and inspire further participation in such life-saving activities, it added.

Earlier on Monday, the Assam Rifles signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Medhavi Skills University (MSU) to provide skill-based degree and diploma programmes for the wards and spouses of its serving, retired and battle casualty and physical casualty and retired Assam Rifles personnel. This landmark agreement aims to honour and support the families of those who have dedicated their lives to the nation.

The MoU was signed by Major General Jai Singh Bainsla, SM, Additional Director General of Assam Rifles and Mr Kuldip Sarma Co-founder and Pro-Chancellor, Medhavi Skills University, in a formal ceremony held at the Assam Rifles Headquarters in Shillong, the press release by Assam Rifles said. (ANI)

