Assam police seizes over 2 lakh Yaba tablets, arrests 3 accused in Karimganj

In a joint operation the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police seized 2.20 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 66 crore in Karimganj district and arrested three persons in connection with the case on Wednesday, officials said.

Updated: 12-06-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:37 IST
Assam police seizes over 2 lakh Yaba tablets, arrests 3 accused in Karimganj
In a joint operation the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police seized 2.20 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 66 crore in Karimganj district and arrested three persons in connection with the case on Wednesday, officials said. According to the reports, the operation was launched based on intelligence input led by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF), and Partha Protim Das, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF) told ANI that in a joint operation of STF and Karimganj district police a huge quantity of drugs was seized at the Lamajuar area under Badarpur police station on Wednesday. "During the operation, we found 2,20,000 Yaba tablets inside the secret chambers of two backlights of the Bolero vehicle and seized. The Bolero camper vehicle having no registration number has also been seized. We arrested three persons identified as Khairul Hussain (Driver), Mamon Miya and Nabir Hussain and they are hailing from Tripura," Mahanta said.

He further said that the market value of the consignment is estimated at around Rs 66 crore. Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.

Earlier, Assam Police seized 1.7 kilograms of heroin worth approximately Rs 8.5 crore and arrested one person on Thursday in the Dholaikhal area near the Assam-Mizoram border. "Based on secret information, Cachar police conducted a special operation along the Assam-Mizoram border at Dholaikhal area near Dholaikhal Border Outpost under the jurisdiction of Dholai Police Station," informed Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district.

"During the operation, the police team apprehended a person, namely, Abdul Ahat Laskar (33 years old). During the course of a proper search, the police team recovered 139 numbers of soap cases containing heroin from his possession. Later on, the recovered articles were seized weighing about 1.700 kilograms. The price of the contraband items in the black market is about Rs 8.5 crore," Numal Mahatta said. (ANI)

