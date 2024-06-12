"Deeply saddened to hear about tragic fire": CM Dhami on Kuwait fire incident which claimed 49 lives

After a fire that broke out earlier today in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf, southern Kuwait claimed 49 lives and left over 50 individuals injured, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his profound grief. On Wednesday, Kuwait's Interior Ministry revised the death toll up to 49, from 41 issued earlier, after forensic teams scoured the charred building, according to Al Jazeera.

Among the injured, over 30 are Indian workers currently receiving treatment in various hospitals in Kuwait. "I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic fire mishap in #Kuwait that claimed the lives of many, including our fellow Indians. My heart goes out to the families and friends of the victims during this incredibly difficult time," Dhami said.

He added, "May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may their families find strength and solace in the memories of their loved ones." The Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, has been actively monitoring the situation. Ambassador Swaika visited the Al-Adan hospital, where over 30 Indian workers are being treated, to offer support and ensure they receive adequate care.

"Amb @AdarshSwaika visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers injured in today's fire incident have been admitted. He met a number of patients and assured them of full assistance from the Embassy," the Indian embassy in Kuwait shared on X. The ambassador also visited Farwaniya Hospital, where six workers, who are expected to be mostly Indians, who got injured in the fire incident were admitted.

Among those six, the hospital authorities confirmed that four of them have been released, one has shifted to Jahra Hospital and one in the ward is stable now. Moreover, envoy Swaik also paid a visit to Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, where reportedly, 11 injured workers were admitted.

Earlier today, the Indian envoy also visited the incident site in Mangaf to ascertain the situation and emphasised that the embassy is in touch with the concerned authorities for necessary action. Further, the Indian embassy has also put an emergency helpline number and has urged all the concerned people to connect over the helpline for updates.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed shock over the deaths of over 40 people in a fire in the city of Kuwait. Jaishankar further expressed condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured people early and full recovery.

"Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," he added in his post. (ANI)

