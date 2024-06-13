"Delhi govt taking every possible step to curb wastage of water": Atishi

Amid the water shortage in several areas in the national capital, Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Thursday affirmed that the government is taking every possible step to curb the wastage of water. "The Delhi government is taking every possible step to curb the wastage of water. Today, the Delhi government informed the Supreme Court about the steps it has been taking to save water and enhance water distribution efficiency. The water that is released from Haryana, earlier, had transmission losses up to 30 per cent. The raw water, passing through the Yamuna River, Ravi and Beas, came to Wazirabad and Haiderpur, which would lead to transmission losses of up to 30 per cent", Atishi said while addressing the media here in Delhi.

"However, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) constructed the CLC (Carrier Line Channel), and the loss was reduced to 5 per cent. To prevent water wastage, the leaking pipelines have been replaced. Not only this but 7,300 kilometres of pipeline have been laid so that the water reaches unauthorised colonies in a dignified manner", she added. The Delhi minister further said that in order to measure the water flow in Delhi, 3,285 flow metres have been installed.

"To measure the water flow in Delhi, 3,285 bulk flow meters have been installed. In South Delhi especially, there has been a water shortage. The water flows to Sonia Vihar through the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant, I inspected the pipeline and found that there was not a single drop of leakage. I ensure the people of Delhi that the water that is being produced here reaches households without any major leakage", Atishi said. The Delhi Minister also listed out the measures that the DJB has been taking to curb the wastage of water.

"The DJP has also formed enforcement teams in order to stop the wastage of water, the teams fine those who make unauthorised use of water. On average, Delhi produces from 1,000 to 1,005 million gallons per day (MGD), which gets supplied to different areas of Delhi. But this has been reduced. Due to the shortage of water, there has been less production of water. We kept all the dates before the SC, which directed the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) to hold a meeting and take cognizance of the matter", she said. Atishi also appealed to the people of Delhi to reduce the wastage of water as much as possible given the national capital is reeling under the water crisis due to scorching heatwaves and rising temperatures.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court said that the issue of sharing Yamuna River water between states is complex and sensitive and this court does not have the expertise and left the matter to the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) to decide on Delhi's demand for additional water amid an ongoing water crisis. The Delhi Government, in a fresh affidavit, informed the apex court that the tanker mafia is operational on the Haryana side of the Yamuna River and the AAP government lacks jurisdiction to act against the same.

It is for Haryana to explain what steps it is taking to preserve the full supply of water to Delhi between the point of release and the point of receipt, the affidavit mentioned. (ANI)

