Zelenskiy's Call for a New Marshall Plan for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged G7 leaders to approve a 'Marshall Plan' for Ukraine's reconstruction following the extensive damage from Russia's invasion. He also highlighted the importance of removing restrictions on Western weapons, which enhances Ukraine's defense against Russian air strikes.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-06-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:19 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked the leaders of the G7 group of countries on Thursday to approve a "Marshall Plan" for Ukraine's reconstruction after the damage caused by Russia's invasion.
Zelenskiy also said that lifting restrictions on the use of Western weapons gave Ukraine added protection from Russian air strikes.
