Police Officers' Heroic Act: Arranging Wedding for Grieving Family

In a noble and selfless gesture, the Shahjahanpur district police took on the role of wedding organizers for Mahima, a 20-year-old bride facing a dire family crisis. Her father, an auto-rickshaw driver, had recently committed suicide due to an insurmountable bank loan.

Faced with the daunting task of arranging a wedding for over 500 guests, Mahima's mother, Guddi Devi, was supported by officers who coordinated every detail—from printing invitation cards to arranging the feast. This philanthropy was led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena and Station House Officer (SHO) Dayashankar Singh, who even performed the traditional 'kanyadaan' ceremony.

Upon concluding the ceremonial obligations, the police gifted Mahima gold, silver jewelry, and essential household items, including a mobile-phone, a washing machine, and furniture. This extraordinary act stands as a testament to the compassion and solidarity exhibited by law enforcement in times of community need.

