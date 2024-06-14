Left Menu

Police Officers' Heroic Act: Arranging Wedding for Grieving Family

After Mahima's father committed suicide due to financial troubles, Shahjahanpur district police stepped in to organize her wedding. The police bore all expenses, including arranging a feast for 500 guests, welcoming 'baraatis', and providing gifts. The noble act included the SP and SHO performing the 'kanyadaan'.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:49 IST
Police Officers' Heroic Act: Arranging Wedding for Grieving Family
Mahima
  • Country:
  • India

In a noble and selfless gesture, the Shahjahanpur district police took on the role of wedding organizers for Mahima, a 20-year-old bride facing a dire family crisis. Her father, an auto-rickshaw driver, had recently committed suicide due to an insurmountable bank loan.

Faced with the daunting task of arranging a wedding for over 500 guests, Mahima's mother, Guddi Devi, was supported by officers who coordinated every detail—from printing invitation cards to arranging the feast. This philanthropy was led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena and Station House Officer (SHO) Dayashankar Singh, who even performed the traditional 'kanyadaan' ceremony.

Upon concluding the ceremonial obligations, the police gifted Mahima gold, silver jewelry, and essential household items, including a mobile-phone, a washing machine, and furniture. This extraordinary act stands as a testament to the compassion and solidarity exhibited by law enforcement in times of community need.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024