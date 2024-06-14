Peru's Move: Selling Petroperu's Unprofitable Assets

Peru's government is evaluating the sale of nonprofitable and unprofitable assets of the cash-strapped state oil firm Petroperu, Economy Minister Jose Arista said in a speech to Congress.

The government does not foresee a liquidation or bankruptcy scenario, Arista said.

The company described its financial condition last month as "extremely grave."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)