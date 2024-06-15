Left Menu

Toddler who fell into 50 feet borewell in Gujarat's Amreli pulled out, declared dead

00 am on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 10:38 IST
Rescue personnel at Amreli where a toddler fell into a borewell . (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A toddler who fell into a 45-50 feet deep borewell in Surgapara village in Gujarat's Amreli and pulled out after a 15-hour-long long operation on Saturday morning, has been declared dead by doctors. "The child was pulled out from the borewell at 5:10 am and taken to the Amreli Civil Hospital where she was declared brought dead," Fire Officer HC Gadhvi said today.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Amreli fire team and 108 ambulance service were jointly engaged in operations to rescue the girl. The operation that commenced post noon on Friday afternoon at 12.30 pm continued till early this morning and the child was pulled out after over 15 hours. She was immediately shifted to Amreli Civil Hospital where she was declared broguht dead by doctors.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister of State Praful Pansheriya requested people of the state inform the government about open borewells. Speaking with ANI, Pansheriya said, "I request everyone in Gujarat that if you can't close the borewells, please inform us. If you can't do it, please drop us a message or send us a letter... I will work for humanity," the minister added.

"Four months back, a similar incident happened in Dwarka. At that time, I appealed to the teachers and we closed around 35-40 borewells. The Chief Minister has also issued a letter regarding the open borewells," he added. Notably, a similar incident also occurred in Rajasthan's Alwar district, where a five-year-old child, had fallen into a 40-foot deep borewell in Kanwada village in the Laxmangarh area.

The child was rescued safely. Earlier on April 14, a six-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in an agricultural field at Manika village in the Janeh police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

The boy was taken out after a 45-hour-long rescue operation but the rescue teams couldn't save his life. (ANI)

