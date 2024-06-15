North East India to be battered by heavy rains on Monday, Tuesday; IMD issues orange alert

The north-eastern part of India is expected to face heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing orange as well as red alerts for some states. Arunachal Pradesh is likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, the IMD said on Saturday issuing an orange alert for the northeastern state.

"Arunachal Pradesh is likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 17th & 18th June, 2024," the met office said in a post on 'X'. The states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, the IMD said.

"Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura is likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 17th & 18th June, 2024," it said in another post. The sub-Himalayan parts of West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to be battered by heavy rains, the IMD said issuing a red alert for those regions.

"Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.5-204.4 mm) with extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on 15th & 16th June and and likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) with extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) during 17th-19th June, 2024," the weather office posted on 'X'. The IMD has also issued a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya owing to heavy rainfall.

"Assam & Meghalaya is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) with extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on 15th & 16th June and likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) with extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) during 17th-19th June, 2024," the IMD posted on 'X'. Earlier on Friday, the IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall over northeast and eastern regions of the country.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lighting in extreme northeast Bihar for the next three hours. Taking to X, the Met Department stated, "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with occasional intense spells of rainfall is very likely to continue over Sikkim & adjoining areas of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, West Arunachal Pradesh, West Assam and Meghalaya and light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning also likely over extreme northeast Bihar during next 3 hours."

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has marked its arrival in Maharashtra in regions like Navsari, Jalgaon, Amravati, Chandrapur and in different regions like Bijapur, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram and Islampur. According to the prediction, the conditions are favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon into more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 3-4 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)