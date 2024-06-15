Left Menu

Kerala: One arrested for throwing bomb at house of BJP worker in Kannur

According to the New Mahi Police, the accused has been identified as Arun K (26).

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 20:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Kerala Police arrested one person on Saturday for allegedly throwing a bomb at the house of BJP worker Sanoop, Rajeev Niwas, Kurichil at Maniyur under New Mahi Police Station limit. According to the New Mahi Police, the accused has been identified as Arun K (26).

Further details are awaited. Earlier, a bomb was hurled in front of a police vehicle in Kannur, Kerala in May. No casualties were reported.

The bomb exploded during a police patrol at Chakarakall Bavot. Two 'ice cream bombs' were thrown in front of the police jeep. The incident took place this morning around 4. The bomb was thrown on the road about 25 metres in front of the police jeep.

Notably, this incident happened in the area where conflict between CPM-BJP exists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

