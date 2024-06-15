Left Menu

New tourism policy soon to attract investments in Karnataka: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Speaking at the event 'Dakshin Bharat Utsav' jointly organised by FKCCI and Karnataka Tourism Department, he said, "A good tourism policy will be able to attract industrialists and investments. When industrialists do well, the government gets more revenue, more jobs are created for the people and the industry grows."

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/@DKShivakumar X). Image Credit: ANI
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said that Karnataka is planning to bring a new tourism policy to attract investments into the industry. Speaking at the event 'Dakshin Bharat Utsav' jointly organised by FKCCI and Karnataka Tourism Department, he said, "A good tourism policy will be able to attract industrialists and investments. When industrialists do well, the government gets more revenue, more jobs are created for the people and the industry grows."

"There are many representatives from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Telangana, I request them to share their experiences here. Karnataka is looking to develop its 300-km long coastline. Bengaluru can become a tourist hub besides being the IT capital," he added. "Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh were traditional tourist places in Bengaluru. In order to create new tourist spots for the new generation of people, we have planned a sky deck in Bengaluru. We will be inviting new tenders for the sky deck in the next 8-10 days," he said.

"We are also planning to develop Brindavana on the lines of Disney land. Budgetary allocations have been made in the last budget for this," he added. The Deputy Chief Minister further said, "The GST of 18 per cent is killing the tourism industry. If the businesses lose more than half the money to taxes they will not be motivated enough to invest more. It is important that the people and the industry raise these issues."

He also urged the investors and industrialists in the tourism industry to submit their demands in writing to the government. "We need you to walk with us on our journey to improve tourism in the state," said Shivakumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

