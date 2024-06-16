Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande reviews training activities of Garhwal Rifles

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande visited the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre here and reviewed the training activities. The Indian Army took to its official 'X' handle and posted pictures of the Army Chief during the inspection on Saturday.

It said, "General Manoj Pande, COAS visited Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre. He reviewed the ongoing training activities and training infrastructure of the Regimental Centre." It added further, "COAS commended all ranks of the Regimental Centre for maintaining high training standards and professional excellence."

On June 14, Gen Manoj Pande visited Panchshul Brigade and reviewed the operational preparedness and capability development in the Kumaon Sector. During his visit to Pithoragarh and Gunji, General Pande interacted with troops of the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). He had commended them for maintaining high standards of operational readiness and synergy despite the challenging terrain conditions.

Notably, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed as the new Chief of Army Staff and will be taking over on June 30. He would be succeeding Gen Manoj Pande, who is set to retire on June 30. As the 30th Army Chief, Lt Gen Dwivedi will be taking over after serving the country as Vice Chief of Army Staff, Northern Army Commander, DG Infantry and many other command appointments in the force.

A strong supporter of the infusion of new technology in operations, Lt Gen Dwivedi has extensive experience in operations on both the China border as well as along the boundary with Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)