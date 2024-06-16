Left Menu

PESB Rejects All Candidates for HPCL Top Job for Third Consecutive Year

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has once again rejected all candidates interviewed for the chairman and managing director position at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). This marks the third year in a row that the board has not found a suitable candidate for top positions in state oil firms.

Updated: 16-06-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 10:57 IST
In a recurring development, the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has again rejected every candidate it interviewed for the top position at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). This is the third consecutive year the board has deemed none suitable for the role within major state oil firms.

On June 14, the PESB interviewed eight candidates, including senior officials from HPCL and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), but did not recommend any for the chairman and managing director (CMD) role. With HPCL's current CMD set to retire on September 1, 2024, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas is now advised to explore further steps to fill the vacancy.

This pattern has affected other state oil companies like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), where the board has similarly found no suitable candidates in recent years. This has led to unprecedented extensions and changes in eligibility criteria for filling these crucial roles.

