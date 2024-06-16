Tragic Farming Incident: Bull Tramples Farmer to Death in Simri Boura

A farming tragedy struck Simri Boura village when a 55-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a bull, authorities revealed on Sunday.

The farmer, identified as Atarpal, reportedly attempted to chase the bull away from his crops on Saturday evening but was fatally charged by the animal. He was initially taken to a community health centre and later referred to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries late that night.

Dataganj Police Station SHO, Arihant Kumar Siddharth, confirmed that a post-mortem was underway. Meanwhile, Dataganj Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharmendra Kumar Singh, announced that a Revenue Department team has been dispatched to evaluate compensation for the bereaved family.

