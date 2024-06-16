Left Menu

Tragic Farming Incident: Bull Tramples Farmer to Death in Simri Boura

A 55-year-old farmer named Atarpal was trampled to death by a bull in Simri Boura village. The incident occurred when Atarpal tried to stop the bull from grazing crops. Despite being rushed to medical facilities, he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities are assessing compensation for his family.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 16-06-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 13:22 IST
Tragic Farming Incident: Bull Tramples Farmer to Death in Simri Boura
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A farming tragedy struck Simri Boura village when a 55-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a bull, authorities revealed on Sunday.

The farmer, identified as Atarpal, reportedly attempted to chase the bull away from his crops on Saturday evening but was fatally charged by the animal. He was initially taken to a community health centre and later referred to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries late that night.

Dataganj Police Station SHO, Arihant Kumar Siddharth, confirmed that a post-mortem was underway. Meanwhile, Dataganj Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharmendra Kumar Singh, announced that a Revenue Department team has been dispatched to evaluate compensation for the bereaved family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024