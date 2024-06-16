Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh holds "Praja Darbar" to address people's grievances

Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh held a 'Praja Darbar' at his residence in Undavalli on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 16:36 IST
Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh holds "Praja Darbar" to address grievances in his constituency (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh held a 'Praja Darbar' at his residence in Undavalli on Sunday. Lokesh launched the "Praja Darbar" on Saturday to directly interact with the people of his constituency, Mangalagiri and address their grievances.

In a press release, TDP had said that he would meet with locals at his residence every morning to listen to their problems and provide solutions. Nara Lokesh assured the people who participated in the Praja Darbar' today that he would always stand by them.

"Lokesh actively participated in the Praja Darbar for the second consecutive day on Sunday to have first-hand information on the problems that the people of his home constituency, Mangalagiri, are facing. People from Mangalagiri gathered in large numbers for the programme and narrated their problems to Lokesh," a TDP press release said. Representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Veugu Teachers Association made an appeal to Lokesh that the services of the 2,193 employees who are now on a contract basis, be regularised. A student, Jagadeesh, appealed to the Minister to initiate steps to clear the fee reimbursement dues to the Nuzvid College so that he will get back his polytechnic certificate from the college.

The non-teaching staff members of Acharya Nagarjuna University wanted their retirement age to be extended to 62 years while Sheik Nazina of Mangalagiri wanted financial assistance for her five-month-old nephew who is suffering from a strange disease. K Kiran Babu of Tadepalli wanted employment for himself and his sister, Mounika, who had completed their MBA. A specially-abled person B Srinivasa Rao of Tadepalli informed Lokesh that though he is now 40 years old he did not get any kind of employment till now and wanted some kind of livelihood to be provided to him.

Yerramsetti Sriramulu and Bothala Maruthi Prasad of Radha Ranga Nagar of Vaddeswaram wanted some shelter to be provided to them as they do not own a house till now. Kolanukonda Rajeswari, an Anganwadi helper from Vundavalli, told Lokesh that the previous government did not give her a promotion and requested Lokesh to direct the officials concerned to clear her promotion file. Lokesh, who has accepted all these appeals from the people, promised them to take the necessary steps to resolve their problems at the earliest possible. (ANI)

