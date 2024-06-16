Union Minister Amit Shah reviews security, logistics arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

New Delhi, June 16 (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reviewed security and logistics arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra in a high-level meeting, instructing the security agencies to be "vigilant" and "ensure sufficient deployment of security personnel" for the annual pilgrimage. He instructed establishing perfect inter-agency coordination for effective security arrangements including a well-established standard operating response mechanism.

Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government is committed to ensuring a convenient and hassle-free experience for the devotees and adopting eco-friendly measures in the management of the Shri Amarnath Yatra-- an annual significant pilgrimage for Hindus which shall commence on June 29 and conclude on August 19 this year. He said that it is the Modi government's priority to ensure that devotees of Shri Amarnath Yatra can have Holy Darshan with ease and they do not have to face any difficulty.

Shah's direction came while chairing the meeting that was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Senior Army Officers including Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pandey and Chief of Army Staff (Designate) Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Director General of Central Armed Police Forces, Chief Secretary and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir and other senior officers. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has undertaken significant initiatives to make the Amarnath Yatra safe and comfortable for the devotees. Last year more than 4.5 lakh devotees took the holy darshan.

It further said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Yatra including seamless registration, convoy movement, camping facilities, medical facilities, upgrading the tracks, providing power and water supply and mobile phone connectivity. Amarnath Yatra involves a challenging trek to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra attracts hundreds of thousands of devotees each year, making security a critical concern.

The annual yatra, which lasts for about 45 days, is a major concern of the government amid recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims, amidst heightened security concerns and the challenging terrain of the route. (ANI)

