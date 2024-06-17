BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi emphasizes unity in diversity on Eid-Al-Adha, offers Namaz at Panja Sharif

Celebrating the spirit of Eid-Al-Adha, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered Namaz at Dargah Panja Sharif in the national capital on Monday. Emphasizing the importance of unity in India's diverse cultural landscape, he highlighted the idea of "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat."

After offering Namaz, Naqvi said India is a nation where people of all faiths and religions coexist, and every festival from around the world is celebrated. "Our country is a unique one in the world where people from every faith and religion live and every festival of the world is celebrated...We celebrate each other's festival and that's what we call unity in diversity, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat," Naqvi said.

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also offered Namaz in Bihar's Supaul. After offering prayers he said, "I extend my wishes to everyone on the occasion of the Eid Al Adha festival. I appeal to everyone to celebrate the festival with peace and harmony. I wish the nation progresses."

Meanwhile, Patna, District Magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok also extended his best wishes to all those celebrating Eid Al Adha. The DM assured the public of the administration's efforts to facilitate the celebrations with water ATMs, medical facilities, and other necessary services.

"On behalf of the district administration, we extend best wishes to all the Namazis on this occasion of Eid Al Adha. We have water ATMs, medical facilities and other officials who are here to facilitate the celebration. I appeal to people to celebrate this festival of peace and joy peacefully while maintaining the dignity of Bihar," Ashok said. Eid Al-Adha is a holy occasion and it is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God. Earlier in the day mosques and several religious sites across the country on Monday were thronged by the devout who gathered to offer Namaz on the auspicious occasion of the holy 'Eid Al-Adha' festival.

At the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi, hundreds of worshippers assembled for morning prayers. Maksud Ahmed, a devotee, reflecting on the significance of the festival, stated that it signified sacrificing vices.

"This day reminds us of sacrifice. Sacrifice is not just about the sacrifice of an animal; in essence, it means sacrificing our vices for our own sake. On this day, one should sacrifice all the bad qualities within oneself and bring forth one's goodness," Ahmed said. "Today, all Muslims who have performed the prayer will remember the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim by sacrificing an animal. This ends our vices and increases our virtues," he added.

Equally vibrant celebrations were seen in other parts of the country too. In Srinagar, devotees gathered at a Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Sonwar to offer their prayers.

A devotee shared his sentiments stating that he prayed for the happiness and peace of people across the country on Eid Ul Adha. In Uttar Pradesh, devotees gathered at Mubarak Khan Shaheed Mazaar in Gorakhpur and Jama Masjid in Noida.

Mumbai's Makhdoom Ali Mahimi mosque in Mahim saw a large turnout of worshippers. Bhopal's Idgah Masjid, Coimbatore's Islamiyah Matriculation Higher Secondary School, and various locations in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, also witnessed heartfelt celebrations. In Rajasthan, the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer was thronged by devotees. Kerala's Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Trivandrum became a site of collective prayer and reflection.

People also gathered at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium - Thiruvananthapuram to offer Eid prayers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)