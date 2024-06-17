Spanish Minister Seeks Negotiation Amid China’s Pork Tariff Probe
Spanish Agriculture Minister Luis Planas expressed hope for negotiation to avert tariffs after China initiated an anti-dumping probe into EU pork exports. Planas doesn't expect immediate measures, noting the investigation might last a year.
Spanish Agriculture Minister Luis Planas said on Monday he hoped there was room for understanding and negotiation to avoid tariffs being imposed after China said it was opening an anti-dumping probe into European Union pork exports.
Planas said he did not expect immediate measures after China said the investigation could last up to a year.
