Spanish Minister Seeks Negotiation Amid China’s Pork Tariff Probe

Spanish Agriculture Minister Luis Planas expressed hope for negotiation to avert tariffs after China initiated an anti-dumping probe into EU pork exports. Planas doesn't expect immediate measures, noting the investigation might last a year.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 17-06-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 14:58 IST
Luis Planas
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish Agriculture Minister Luis Planas said on Monday he hoped there was room for understanding and negotiation to avoid tariffs being imposed after China said it was opening an anti-dumping probe into European Union pork exports.

Planas said he did not expect immediate measures after China said the investigation could last up to a year.

