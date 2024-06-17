IMD issues Orange alert as heatwave conditions prevail in parts of Himachal Pradesh

As the country endures the scorching summer heat, even the usually cool Himachal Pradesh is not spared, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for some parts of the state. The IMD has predicted heatwaves in Himachal Pradesh over the next two days. Orange alert has been issued for certain areas, while Yellow alert is issued in other parts of the state.

"There are heatwave conditions in parts of the state during the past few days and is expected to continue during the next two days. In some parts of Una Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Sirmaur there are severe heatwaves. We have issued Yellow alert and in some places, Orange alert has been issued," said Hemraj Verma, Scientist IMD Himachal Pradesh. "Orange alert has been issued for Mandi, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Sirmaur. In most of the places the temperatures are 6 to 8 degrees Celsius," Verma stated.

The heat wave in the hills is causing concern among tourists who sought respite from the mountains. Raminder Chaudhary, a visitor from Haryana said, "The temperature is soaring here as well; in Haryana, it's above 46 degrees, but it's still hot here. We came hoping for cooler weather in the hills to enjoy our holiday with the children, and it's still pleasant than Haryana." Mukesh Sen, a tourist from Rajasthan, expressed, "I'm from Rajasthan where it's extremely hot, with Churu reaching 50 degrees Celsius. Comparatively, the weather here is better, but the sun is still intense. We're delighted to see the trees around; we'll enjoy our time here."Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on June 13 recorded the highest temperature of the season, 30.6 degrees Celsius.

West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and northeast Madhya Pradesh are also experiencing significant heatwave conditions. "Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely over many parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 18th June, 2024 and heat wave conditions are likely over isolated places over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand," IMD said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)