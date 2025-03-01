Rain Showers and Moderate AQI in Delhi as IMD Predicts More Weather Activity

Delhi awoke to a light drizzle on Saturday morning, with the rain touching down in prominent areas such as India Gate and Central Secretariat. The showers, coupled with a moderate Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 136, have left residents navigating both wet weather and air quality issues.

According to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board, air quality readings in various localities showed moderate to concerning levels, including a striking 393 at Okhla Phase 2. While most areas recorded moderate AQI levels, this serves as a reminder of the city's persistent air quality challenges.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a forecast warning of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the weekend for the Delhi-NCR area. The alert stretches to parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, with specialized warnings for hail activities in Rewari and Bhiwari.

