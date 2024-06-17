Maharashtra: Three members of family die of electrocution in Pune

Three members of a family tragically died from electrocution on Monday morning in Daund tehsil of Pune district, according to police. The victims have been identified as Sunil Bhelerao (44), his wife Adika Bhelerao (37), and their teenage son Parshuram (18), police said.

The incident took place when a power supply cable to a neighbouring house fell on the victims' home. A rod supporting this cable bent, causing electrical current to transfer to the tin shed of the victims' house, police officials said. Sunil Bhelerao was electrocuted while trying to retrieve clothes hanging on a metal wire near the tin shed. His son, Parshuram, rushed to help his father but also suffered a fatal shock. Adika Bhelerao witnessed the incident and attempted to save her family, only to be electrocuted herself. Unfortunately, all three died on the spot, police said.

Senior Police Inspector Narayan Deshmukh from Yavat Police Station commented on the incident, stating, "We have registered the case as an accidental death and an investigation is underway." Earlier on Saturday, a 15-year-old boy lost his life due to electrocution while swimming in a well in the Chembur area of Mumbai.

According to the Mumbai Police, the boy was electrocuted due to an illegally installed motor in the well by a nearby hotel to draw out water. This unlawful setup led to the accident, resulting in the death of the young boy. A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the owners of the hotel: Anant Mahulkar, Dayaram Mahulkar, and Hariram Mahulkar.

According to police sources, all three individuals have been arrested and are currently in police custody until June 18. (ANI)

