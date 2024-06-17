Amit Shah directs to ensure no further violence in Manipur, states to increase forces if required

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday did holistic review of the security situation in Manipur in a high-level meeting here in the national capital and directed to ensure that "no further incident of violence takes place" in the north-eastern state. In the one-hour long meeting at his North Block office, the Home Minister stressed upon strategic deployment of the central forces to restore peace and tranquillity in Manipur.

Shah mentioned in the meeting that the "forces will be increased if required", and directed that "strict action must be taken as per law against the perpetrators of violence." Noting that the Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens of Manipur, Shah also reviewed the situation in relief camps, especially with respect to proper availability of food, water, medicines and other basic amenities.

The Home Minister directed the Chief Secretary of Manipur to ensure proper health and education facilities for the displaced people and their rehabilitation. He underscored the importance of a coordinated approach to resolve the ongoing ethnic conflict.

He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs will talk to both the groups, Meiteis and Kukis, so as to bridge the ethnic divide, at the earliest, adding "the Central government has been actively supporting the Manipur government in strengthening the security situation in the state." The meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Union Home Secretary, Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Chief of Army Staff (Designate) Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Security Advisor to Government of Manipur, Director General of Assam Rifles, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur and senior officials of Army and Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)

