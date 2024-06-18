Left Menu

Hong Kong Stock Market to Stay Open Amid Typhoons and Heavy Rain

Starting September 25, Hong Kong's stock market will remain open during typhoons and heavy rain to bolster the city's status as a global financial hub, according to city leader John Lee. The decision, announced at a weekly press conference, aligns with practices in other major cities and has broad support among traders and banks.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 08:01 IST
Hong Kong Stock Market to Stay Open Amid Typhoons and Heavy Rain
AI Generated Representative Image

Hong Kong's stock market will stay open during typhoons and heavy rain effective Sept. 25, a change that will help maintain the global financial hub's competitiveness, city leader John Lee said on Tuesday.

Lee, who made the announcement during a weekly press conference, said the move was in line with other cities and widely supported by traders and banks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
2
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024