Hong Kong Stock Market to Stay Open Amid Typhoons and Heavy Rain
Starting September 25, Hong Kong's stock market will remain open during typhoons and heavy rain to bolster the city's status as a global financial hub, according to city leader John Lee. The decision, announced at a weekly press conference, aligns with practices in other major cities and has broad support among traders and banks.
Hong Kong's stock market will stay open during typhoons and heavy rain effective Sept. 25, a change that will help maintain the global financial hub's competitiveness, city leader John Lee said on Tuesday.
Lee, who made the announcement during a weekly press conference, said the move was in line with other cities and widely supported by traders and banks.
