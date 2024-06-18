NZTA Signs Agreements for Ōtaki to North of Levin Expressway Project

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has welcomed a significant milestone for the Ōtaki to north of Levin Road of National Significance (RoNS) project, following the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) signing interim alliance agreements with two design and construction teams to develop and build the new expressway.

“The Government’s priority for transport investment is to support economic growth and productivity with infrastructure that allows people and freight to move quickly and safely. Ōtaki to north of Levin is a priority and given the resilience and safety challenges on the current stretch of State Highway 1, it’s great to have the two alliance teams come onboard to move this project forward,” Mr Brown says.

The alliance teams will each deliver a section of the 24km four-lane expressway and associated works. Downer, McConnell Dowell, Beca, and Tonkin+Taylor will focus on the section south of the Ohau River, while Fulton Hogan, HEB, WSP, and Aurecon will work on the section to the north.

Ōtaki to north of Levin is a crucial part of the Wellington northern corridor, a project initiated by the previous National Government in 2013. It builds on the success of previous Roads of National Significance projects, including Transmission Gully and the Mackays to Peka Peka and Peka Peka to Ōtaki expressways.

“I know how important this Road of National Significance will be to the people in the Kāpiti Coast and Horowhenua areas. Local MP Tim Costley has been a longtime advocate for this project, and it’s fantastic to see that progress is now being made,” says Mr Brown.

“The RoNS projects previously built by National are some of New Zealand’s most successful State Highway corridors, reducing congestion and improving safety. Independent analysis has found the construction of eight new bypasses, between January 2009 and December 2016, resulted in up to a 37 percent reduction in deaths and serious injuries across those roads.”

Once completed, the Ōtaki to north of Levin Expressway will dramatically improve journey times for those traveling within and through Kāpiti and Horowhenua, with up to 15-minute travel time savings for trips from Ōtaki to north of Levin, and 6 minutes for trips from Ōtaki to Levin.

“Building the Roads of National Significance signals our focus on prioritizing investments that deliver real value to commuters and businesses, ensuring our cities and regions are well-connected and our economy thrives,” Mr Brown adds.

Construction of the new highway is anticipated to begin in late 2025 and be completed in 2029.