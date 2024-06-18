Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Oil Storage in Rostov

A drone attack conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine set fire to oil storage sites in Russia's Rostov region. The attack targeted the Azovskaya and Azovnefteprodukt depots, igniting several oil storage tanks. Russian officials confirmed the incident, revealing that 22 fuel tanks were involved.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:51 IST
Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Oil Storage in Rostov
AI Generated Representative Image

A drone attack that set on fire oil storage sites in Russia's southern Rostov region overnight was conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), an intelligence source said on Tuesday.

Russian officials said earlier that several oil storage tanks had caught fire after a drone attack in the town of Azov. The source told Reuters the attack struck the Azovskaya and Azovnefteprodukt depots that have a total of 22 fuel tanks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024