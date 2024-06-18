Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Oil Storage in Rostov
A drone attack conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine set fire to oil storage sites in Russia's Rostov region. The attack targeted the Azovskaya and Azovnefteprodukt depots, igniting several oil storage tanks. Russian officials confirmed the incident, revealing that 22 fuel tanks were involved.
A drone attack that set on fire oil storage sites in Russia's southern Rostov region overnight was conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), an intelligence source said on Tuesday.
Russian officials said earlier that several oil storage tanks had caught fire after a drone attack in the town of Azov. The source told Reuters the attack struck the Azovskaya and Azovnefteprodukt depots that have a total of 22 fuel tanks.
