Delhi's Power Demand Shatters Records Amid Intense Heatwave

A relentless heatwave has driven Delhi's peak power demand to an unprecedented 8,647 MW on Tuesday afternoon, marking the highest ever in the city's history, discom officials confirmed.

Previously, the national capital's highest peak power consumption was 8,302 MW, recorded on May 29 of this year. Delhi, for the first time, hit the 8,000 MW mark on May 22, 2024.

The State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi, reported that the extreme heatwave pushed the city's power demand northwards, recording 8,647 MW at 3:22 pm. Since late May, Delhi's power demand crossed the 8,000 MW threshold eight times.

Discom officials explained that the increased use of air conditioners and other cooling appliances are major factors in the record-breaking demand. "Air conditioning can contribute to 30-50 percent of domestic and commercial power consumption," one official underscored.

The city also recorded surface temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius, over five degrees above average. The minimum temperature this season hit 33.8 degrees Celsius, marking another record for Delhi.

Delhi Power Minister Atishi highlighted the city's robust power distribution network, stating in a post on 'X,' "While prolonged power cuts are still common in regions like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Delhi met the peak demand of 8,647 MW without any blackout."

Surpassing previous high records, Delhi's peak demand this Tuesday was more than 16 percent higher year-over-year. Discoms BRPL and BYPL, part of BSES, successfully managed their share of the peak load, attributing around 2,100 MW to green power sources. Similarly, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) met its 2,446 MW demand without issues.

TPDDL has employed both long-term and short-term strategies to maintain seamless electricity supply despite the ongoing heatwave. "Our team is working round the clock to ensure uninterrupted power supply in North and Northwest Delhi," a company spokesperson said.

Discom officials noted that while last year's peak occurred in August, it typically happens in late June to early July. Their initial estimates had pegged this year's summer peak at 8,200 MW.

BSES is using modern technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning for accurate demand forecasting, ensuring a reliable power supply for its 50 lakh consumers across South, West, East, and Central Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)