Left Menu

Hawaiian Electric Races to Restore Power in Downtown Honolulu

Hawaiian Electric is working to restore power in downtown Honolulu after a fire damaged underground cables. The outage, impacting about 3,000 customers, is the second in less than a week. Most office buildings remain unaffected, and the company aims to restore power by early afternoon.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 23:03 IST
Hawaiian Electric Races to Restore Power in Downtown Honolulu
AI Generated Representative Image

Utility firm Hawaiian Electric said on Tuesday it was working to restore power in downtown Honolulu, where a fire damaged underground cables in several locations. The power outage, which occurred shortly before 9 p.m. local time on Monday, is the second one in the downtown area in less than a week.

The energy firm said about 3,000 customers are currently without electricity. Most office buildings, including government offices and court houses, have power, the company said, adding the outage was not as widespread as the one it reported last week.

Hawaiian Electric said it hopes that power will be restored to most areas by early afternoon. The company, which provides power to most of Hawaii, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the cause of the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024