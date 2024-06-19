Left Menu

Experts Urge Government to Simplify Foreign Currency Transactions

Consultants and service providers are pushing for direct foreign currency transactions through RBI to avoid fees associated with routing through the US banking system. This practice, they argue, unnecessarily drains funds from the Indian economy. They stress the need for a streamlined approach for transactions involving foreign currencies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:27 IST
Experts Urge Government to Simplify Foreign Currency Transactions
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Consultants and service providers are calling on the Indian government to enable direct foreign currency transactions through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), eliminating the need to route transactions via the US banking system.

K K Kapila, Chairman of Intercontinental Consultants and Technocrats (ICT), highlighted that even domestic transactions in US dollars between entities within India currently necessitate routing through the US banking system, leading to transaction fees.

Kapila, who also heads the Indian Road Federation (IRF), stated, "This practice results in substantial funds leaving our economy in the form of fees paid to American banks." He emphasized the irrationality of internal foreign currency transactions within India requiring US routing, which imposes unnecessary costs on businesses and the economy.

Consultants and service providers are advocating for a more streamlined approach, where transactions involving foreign currencies like the US dollar are facilitated directly through the RBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024