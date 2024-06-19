Left Menu

Zambia Imports 650,000 Tons of Maize Amidst Drought Crisis

Zambia plans to import 650,000 metric tons of white maize from Tanzania due to a severe drought that cut production by over 50%. The 2023/2024 crop season's production is expected to drop to 1.5 million tons from the previous year's 3.2 million tons. The government has suspended maize exports to manage the deficit.

Reuters | Lusaka | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:46 IST
Zambia plans to import 650,000 metric tons of white maize from Tanzania after drought cut production by over more than 50%, Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa said on Wednesday. Zambia's maize production in the 2023/2024 crop season is expected to decrease to 1.5 million tons from 3.2 million tons the previous season, according to a crop forecasting survey.

"The government has reached an initial agreement with the Tanzanian government to import 650,000 tons of white maize," Mweetwa said in a statement announcing cabinet decisions. Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri said in Parliament on Tuesday the country suspended maize exports following a deficit of 2.1 million tons and would import the staple grain.

