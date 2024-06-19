Left Menu

EIB and Iren Group Secure €200 Million to Upgrade Electricity Infrastructure in Italy

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:21 IST
EIB and Iren Group Secure €200 Million to Upgrade Electricity Infrastructure in Italy
Electricity System Operator Image Credit:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Iren Group have entered into a significant financing agreement totaling €200 million. This funding aims to support the development and modernization of electricity infrastructure across the municipalities of Parma, Turin, and Vercelli in Italy. The project focuses on several key objectives to enhance the region's electricity grid and support climate resilience:

Maintenance, Renewal, and Development: The financing will be used to maintain and renew existing distribution facilities. It also includes the development of new infrastructure to meet growing energy demands and improve service reliability.

Smart Meter Installation: Part of the investment will go towards the installation of new smart meters. Smart meters enable more efficient energy consumption management and enhance grid monitoring capabilities.

Construction of Underground Substations: Another significant aspect of the project is the construction of underground electricity substations. These substations are designed to better withstand extreme weather conditions, particularly heatwaves, which are becoming more frequent due to climate change.

Resilience to Climate Change: The overall aim of these investments is to bolster the resilience of the electricity grid against extreme climate change-related phenomena. This includes adapting infrastructure to mitigate risks posed by heatwaves and other weather events.

Promotion of Electrification and Digitalization: The project aligns with goals to promote the electrification of energy demand and advance digitalization within the energy sector. These efforts are crucial for enhancing operational efficiency and integrating renewable energy sources more effectively.

Contribution to National and EU Targets: The initiative supports Italy's national energy and climate targets, as well as the broader objectives of the EU's REPowerEU initiative. The EIB has committed additional financing of €45 billion by 2027 towards REPowerEU, aimed at accelerating the transition to sustainable and resilient energy systems across Europe.

In summary, the financing agreement between the EIB and the Iren Group represents a significant investment in upgrading Italy's electricity infrastructure. It not only aims to modernize existing facilities but also prepares the grid for future challenges posed by climate change, while advancing the goals of energy efficiency, electrification, and digital transformation.

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024