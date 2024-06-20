Russian Attack Severely Damages Ukrainian Power Station
Ukrainian energy firm DTEK reported significant damage to one of its power stations following an overnight attack by Russian forces. The assault wounded three DTEK staff members, but the specific power station targeted was not disclosed.
Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 10:29 IST
Ukrainian energy firm DTEK said on Thursday that one of its power stations had been seriously damaged in an overnight attack by Russian forces.
DTEK said three of its staff members had been wounded in the attack on the station, which it did not name.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement