Left Menu

Bengaluru: HD Kumaraswamy holds meeting with HMT officials; discusses action plan for company

Minister Kumaraswamy reviewed details on turnover, net profit, and other key metrics and discussed the financial, production, and operational conditions of the company with the officials.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 22:16 IST
Bengaluru: HD Kumaraswamy holds meeting with HMT officials; discusses action plan for company
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy held a meeting with the top officials of Hindustan Machine and Tools (HMT) Company in Bengaluru on Saturday. Union Minister Kumaraswamy held discussions with the company's Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Kohli, along with other senior officials during the meeting.

The meeting observed demonstrations and received comprehensive information about the company's activities. Minister Kumaraswamy reviewed details on turnover, net profit, and other key metrics and discussed the financial, production, and operational conditions of the company with the officials.

The once-glorious HMT is currently facing significant challenges. The Minister emphasized the need to strengthen the company and instructed Rajesh Kohli to submit a proposal to the central government for necessary support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative was highlighted as a framework for HMT's revival.

Kumaraswamy encouraged the officials to adopt this vision and lead the recovery efforts, assuring them of central government assistance. The Minister noted that HMT produces tools for the Department of Defense and space programs, and has manufacturing units across the country. He suggested that the company should enhance its capacity.

Chairman Rajesh Kohli outlined the various problems HMT is facing, including financial crises, lawsuits, and overall losses. He stressed the need for central government intervention to resolve these issues. In response, Minister Kumaraswamy promised to address these challenges.

Senior officials, including Kolar MP Mallesh Babu and company director Samina Kohli, were present at the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024