ONGC Seeks Global Partners to Revitalize Deen Dayal Gas Field

After investing USD 1.2 billion and seven years into the Deen Dayal gas field without significant success, ONGC is now looking for global oil and gas partners to help develop the field. Severe technical issues have led ONGC to seek external expertise for a viable development strategy.

  • India

State-owned ONGC is reaching out to global oil and gas companies to revitalize the struggling Deen Dayal gas field in the KG basin of the Bay of Bengal after investing USD 1.2 billion over seven years with limited success.

According to a newly released tender from June 12, ONGC sought expressions of interest from firms with the necessary technical skills and financial power to join as partners and help form a feasible development strategy for the field.

The ONGC acquired Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation's (GSPC) 80 percent stake in the block in January 2017, but the field has seen minimal gas output since then, faced with severe technical challenges that have thwarted productivity.

