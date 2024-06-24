Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

A glaring gender disparity has long marked Nepal’s workforce. Despite significant strides in education and societal development, women’s labor force participation (FLFP) remains among the lowest in the world. A recent study, "Women’s Labor Force Participation in Nepal: An Exploration of The Role of Social Norms," published by the Social Protection and Jobs Global Practice of the World Bank, dives deep into the underlying reasons behind this phenomenon, shedding light on the intricate role social norms play in shaping women's employment opportunities.

The Gender Divide in Nepal’s Workforce

Nepal mirrors the broader South Asian trend where female labor force participation has stagnated at around 30 percent since the early 2000s. In Nepal, the figures are even more disheartening. Between 2017-2018, only 26.3 percent of women aged 15-64 were part of the labor force, compared to 53.8 percent of men. Despite advancements in education for women, economic opportunities remain limited. This discrepancy is not merely a consequence of educational attainment but is deeply rooted in economic structures and social norms.

Understanding Social Norms and FLFP

The study employed a comprehensive survey covering 2,000 married men and women across four diverse provinces in Nepal: Bagmati, Sudurpashchim, Madhesh, and Gandaki. By examining personal beliefs, social empirical expectations, social normative expectations, and perceived sanctions, the research aimed to decode how social norms impact women’s decisions to engage in paid work.

Key Findings: Norms, Beliefs, and Employment

Education and Employment: Education levels among Nepali women are notably low. A significant portion of women remain out of the workforce due to household responsibilities, lack of childcare options, and societal expectations. Women who do work often accept lower wages, facing a gender wage gap of 34 percent. This economic disparity is compounded by conservative social norms that dictate traditional gender roles within households.

Influence of Social Norms: The study revealed that while there is general support for women working outside the home, deeply ingrained conservative beliefs about traditional gender roles persist. These norms heavily influence women’s labor force participation. For example, nearly half of the respondents believed that household chores and child-rearing are primarily women’s responsibilities, reflecting broader societal expectations that restrict women’s professional engagement.

Policy Implications and the Way Forward

The findings of the study highlight the need for targeted interventions to relax restrictive social norms and support women’s entry into the labor market. Here are some key policy recommendations:

Promoting Childcare and Family Support Systems: Providing reliable childcare options is crucial. With many women citing household responsibilities as a barrier to employment, accessible and trustworthy childcare can significantly impact their ability to work.

Encouraging Non-Traditional Job Sectors: Promoting women’s employment in non-traditional sectors can help break down gender barriers. Creating job opportunities in historically male-dominated industries could encourage more women to participate in the workforce.

Challenging Restrictive Norms: Educational campaigns to change societal attitudes towards gender roles are essential. By highlighting the economic and social benefits of women’s employment, these campaigns can foster a more supportive environment for working women.

Nepal’s low female labor force participation is a multifaceted issue rooted in economic, educational, and social factors. The study by Alaref and colleagues underscores the significant impact of social norms on women’s employment decisions. However, it also opens a pathway for policy reforms and interventions that can help mitigate these effects. By addressing the specific circumstances under which norms constrain women’s participation, Nepal can move towards a more inclusive and equitable labor market.