People's power is always stronger than people in power: KTR on BRS MLAs defecting to Congress

Reacting to BRS MLAs defecting to Congress, the party's working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the power of people is always stronger than the people in power and the BRS has faced several defections of MLAs in the past. "The power of people is always stronger than the people in power. We have faced several defections of MLAs in the past in 2004-06 when Congress was in Government. Telangana responded strongly by stepping up the people's agitation and eventually Congress had to bow its head. History shall repeat itself," KTR said on X.

In a setback to the party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA from Jagtial, Sanjay Kumar joined the Congress at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's Jubilee Hills residence on Sunday. The TPCC chief and Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy welcomed Sanjay Kumar into the Congress.

Kumar's joining the Congress came close on the heels of senior BRS MLA and former Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy switching over to the Congress on June 21. "Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and his son Bhaskar Reddy joined the Congress. The chief minister and TPCC president Revanth Reddy invited them into the party by wearing a scarf," the Telangana Congress posted on social media platform X.The BRS was in power in the state till the end of 2023, under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Congress won the assembly polls in Telangana last year, after which the new Revanth Reddy government was formed under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's leadership. (ANI)

