Delhi LG directs NDMC to complete process of promotion and financial benefits under MACP scheme

Delhi LG, VK Saxena, has issued strict directions that the pending matters pertaining to promotion and financial benefits of employees under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) Scheme be resolved within 15 days. LG Saxena recently reviewed the status of personnel and services in NDMC as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100-day action agenda in his 3rd term.

According to a statement from the LG Office, he has also asked the Chairman, NDMC, to resolve all other service matters related to employees, including pending recruitment rules, pensions, LTC, etc., at the earliest. The LG statement further said, "As many as 3178 cases of MACP, that would have ensured automatic promotion for employees serving for years together have been pending. Saxena, who has been, right since the time he took over, pushing for due promotions, timely pensions, and better service conditions for government employees, has directed strict adherence to the promotion policy".

LG said timely promotion and improved service conditions would not only boost the morale and enhance efficiency of the employees but also help them overcome fatigue due to prolonged stagnation. "Similarly, in the matter of pay fixation under the 7th CPC, 5561 cases are pending, which the LG directed to be settled at the earliest," the statement said, adding, "Saxena has directed the Chairman, NDMC, to settle all 9569 service-related pending matters in various divisions of NDMC within the next 100 days."

"The departments and divisions of NDMC where such matters are pending include the Secretary Establishment, the Electrical Establishment, the Health Establishment, the A&H Establishment, and the Personnel Establishment itself. This move will mostly benefit thousands of Group 'C' and Group 'B' employees working in NDMC," the statement added. (ANI)

