Left Menu

Delhi LG directs NDMC to complete process of promotion and financial benefits under MACP scheme

Delhi LG, VK Saxena, has issued strict directions that the pending matters pertaining to promotion and financial benefits of employees under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) Scheme be resolved within 15 days.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:38 IST
Delhi LG directs NDMC to complete process of promotion and financial benefits under MACP scheme
Delhi LG, VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi LG, VK Saxena, has issued strict directions that the pending matters pertaining to promotion and financial benefits of employees under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) Scheme be resolved within 15 days. LG Saxena recently reviewed the status of personnel and services in NDMC as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100-day action agenda in his 3rd term.

According to a statement from the LG Office, he has also asked the Chairman, NDMC, to resolve all other service matters related to employees, including pending recruitment rules, pensions, LTC, etc., at the earliest. The LG statement further said, "As many as 3178 cases of MACP, that would have ensured automatic promotion for employees serving for years together have been pending. Saxena, who has been, right since the time he took over, pushing for due promotions, timely pensions, and better service conditions for government employees, has directed strict adherence to the promotion policy".

LG said timely promotion and improved service conditions would not only boost the morale and enhance efficiency of the employees but also help them overcome fatigue due to prolonged stagnation. "Similarly, in the matter of pay fixation under the 7th CPC, 5561 cases are pending, which the LG directed to be settled at the earliest," the statement said, adding, "Saxena has directed the Chairman, NDMC, to settle all 9569 service-related pending matters in various divisions of NDMC within the next 100 days."

"The departments and divisions of NDMC where such matters are pending include the Secretary Establishment, the Electrical Establishment, the Health Establishment, the A&H Establishment, and the Personnel Establishment itself. This move will mostly benefit thousands of Group 'C' and Group 'B' employees working in NDMC," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024