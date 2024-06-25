Left Menu

Germany's Multibillion-Euro Deal for Artillery Ammunition

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius aims to finalize a deal to purchase 2.35 million rounds of artillery ammunition for up to 15 billion euros. The finance ministry has submitted the proposal for parliamentary approval. Initial plans include a 1.3 billion euro order for 200,000 bullets from Diehl Defence and Nammo Raufoss.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 19:57 IST
Germany's Multibillion-Euro Deal for Artillery Ammunition
Boris Pistorius

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius wants to complete a deal to buy up to 2.35 million rounds of artillery ammunition for up to 15 billion euros ($16.06 billion), a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The finance ministry has sent its plans to parliament's budget committee for approval, said the source, adding that under the proposals, an initial 1.3 billion euro order for 200,000 domestically-produced bullets would be made. Provided approval is given, Germany could agree a framework deal with Diehl Defence and Nammo Raufoss, Der Spiegel, which first reported the plans, said.

The committee is due to make its decision on July 3, said the source. ($1 = 0.9340 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024