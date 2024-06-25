Germany's Multibillion-Euro Deal for Artillery Ammunition
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius aims to finalize a deal to purchase 2.35 million rounds of artillery ammunition for up to 15 billion euros. The finance ministry has submitted the proposal for parliamentary approval. Initial plans include a 1.3 billion euro order for 200,000 bullets from Diehl Defence and Nammo Raufoss.
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius wants to complete a deal to buy up to 2.35 million rounds of artillery ammunition for up to 15 billion euros ($16.06 billion), a source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The finance ministry has sent its plans to parliament's budget committee for approval, said the source, adding that under the proposals, an initial 1.3 billion euro order for 200,000 domestically-produced bullets would be made. Provided approval is given, Germany could agree a framework deal with Diehl Defence and Nammo Raufoss, Der Spiegel, which first reported the plans, said.
The committee is due to make its decision on July 3, said the source. ($1 = 0.9340 euros)
