Left Menu

Switzerland Seeks Swift EU Deal to Boost Market Access

Switzerland aims to finalize an updated agreement with the European Union this year to secure unrestricted access to the EU market. The Swiss President emphasized the importance of concluding negotiations quickly. The deal seeks to update existing accords and establish new agreements in sectors like electricity and food safety.

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:26 IST
Switzerland Seeks Swift EU Deal to Boost Market Access
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Switzerland is looking to wrap up a deal to update its relationship with the European Union this year, its president said on Tuesday, after previous attempts spanning years foundered over concerns about Swiss sovereignty. Unrestricted access to the EU market is the cornerstone of the plan, which aims to update existing accords and conclude new sectoral agreements in areas including electricity and food safety, the Swiss government has said.

"The political goal is to conclude the negotiations this year," Swiss President Viola Amherd said at an event held by industry group Swissmem. "Our motto is as fast as possible, as slow as necessary." Wealthy, neutral Switzerland has long had powerful internal resistance to closer integration with the EU, even as supporters of closer ties warn that the country cannot expect to benefit from the bloc without making concessions.

Amherd said finding a deal quickly was in the interests of Switzerland, its economy, its industry and its research. In March the Swiss government formally approved a negotiating mandate for talks with Brussels to modernize its relationship with the European Union after a previous bid unravelled in 2021.

Both sides had spent years working on a new treaty but critics argued that the accord excessively infringed on Swiss sovereignty, leading to the collapse of the plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024