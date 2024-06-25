New KZN Finance MEC Closes Durban Office to Save R1 Million Annually

Newly appointed KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC, Francois Rodgers, has taken decisive action to ensure effective budget spending by closing down the office on the 9th floor of The Marine Building in Durban. This move is expected to save the KZN Treasury an estimated R1 million per year, which will be redirected to other strategic service delivery needs.

Rodgers emphasized that his main priority is to stabilize the finances of KwaZulu-Natal, working closely with the Treasury team and Members of the Executive Council (EXCO) to safeguard the provincial fiscus. "During my consultation with my executive team in the department, I directed that business cannot continue as usual and we need to streamline operations. In this regard, I have decided to close the Durban office, which served as a secondary office with an annual lease amount of R1 115 786.40, translating to a total value of just over R5 578 000 over five years that we will save," Rodgers said.

His team will now operate from the Pietermaritzburg office as prescribed by the Ministerial handbook. Rodgers expressed his commitment to enhancing transparency in resource allocation and utilization, prepared to make tough decisions to demonstrate a serious approach to stabilizing provincial finances through prudent fiscal management. "As KZN Treasury, we must lead by example," he stated.

Rodgers, who is a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA), is dedicated to stabilizing spending, eliminating irregular expenditure, attracting foreign investment, and ensuring accountability and transparency.

Rodgers joins a provincial Cabinet that includes members from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), African National Congress (ANC), DA, and National Freedom Party (NFP), as announced by newly-inaugurated KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli. He takes over the role from the ANC’s Peggy Nkonyeni.

The new provincial Cabinet is as follows:

Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC: Musa Zondi (IFP)

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC: Thulasizwe Buthelezi (IFP)

Health MEC: Nomagugu Simelane (ANC)

Social Development MEC: Mbali Shinga (NFP)

Public Works MEC: Marthinus Meyer (DA)

Finance MEC: Francois Rodgers (DA)

Agriculture and Rural Development MEC: Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa (IFP)

Transport and Human Settlement MEC: Siboniso Duma (ANC)

Education MEC: Sipho Hlomuka (ANC)

Sports Arts and Culture MEC: Mntomuhle Khawula (IFP)

Rodgers' move to close the Durban office signals a commitment to fiscal responsibility and efficient government spending in KwaZulu-Natal.