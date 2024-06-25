Left Menu

New KZN Finance MEC Closes Durban Office to Save R1 Million Annually

Rodgers emphasized that his main priority is to stabilize the finances of KwaZulu-Natal, working closely with the Treasury team and Members of the Executive Council (EXCO) to safeguard the provincial fiscus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-06-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 22:05 IST
New KZN Finance MEC Closes Durban Office to Save R1 Million Annually
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Newly appointed KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC, Francois Rodgers, has taken decisive action to ensure effective budget spending by closing down the office on the 9th floor of The Marine Building in Durban. This move is expected to save the KZN Treasury an estimated R1 million per year, which will be redirected to other strategic service delivery needs.

Rodgers emphasized that his main priority is to stabilize the finances of KwaZulu-Natal, working closely with the Treasury team and Members of the Executive Council (EXCO) to safeguard the provincial fiscus. "During my consultation with my executive team in the department, I directed that business cannot continue as usual and we need to streamline operations. In this regard, I have decided to close the Durban office, which served as a secondary office with an annual lease amount of R1 115 786.40, translating to a total value of just over R5 578 000 over five years that we will save," Rodgers said.

His team will now operate from the Pietermaritzburg office as prescribed by the Ministerial handbook. Rodgers expressed his commitment to enhancing transparency in resource allocation and utilization, prepared to make tough decisions to demonstrate a serious approach to stabilizing provincial finances through prudent fiscal management. "As KZN Treasury, we must lead by example," he stated.

Rodgers, who is a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA), is dedicated to stabilizing spending, eliminating irregular expenditure, attracting foreign investment, and ensuring accountability and transparency.

Rodgers joins a provincial Cabinet that includes members from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), African National Congress (ANC), DA, and National Freedom Party (NFP), as announced by newly-inaugurated KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli. He takes over the role from the ANC’s Peggy Nkonyeni.

The new provincial Cabinet is as follows:

Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC: Musa Zondi (IFP)

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC: Thulasizwe Buthelezi (IFP)

Health MEC: Nomagugu Simelane (ANC)

Social Development MEC: Mbali Shinga (NFP)

Public Works MEC: Marthinus Meyer (DA)

Finance MEC: Francois Rodgers (DA)

Agriculture and Rural Development MEC: Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa (IFP)

Transport and Human Settlement MEC: Siboniso Duma (ANC)

Education MEC: Sipho Hlomuka (ANC)

Sports Arts and Culture MEC: Mntomuhle Khawula (IFP)

Rodgers' move to close the Durban office signals a commitment to fiscal responsibility and efficient government spending in KwaZulu-Natal.

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024