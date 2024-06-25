MP CM Yadav calls on Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in Delhi, hold meeting on important issues

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday called on Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi and held a meeting on various topics related to agriculture and rural development. "Today, I had a meeting with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan at his office. We discussed some topics and some decisions have also been taken. A crop of our state Kodokutki was not covered under Minimum Support Price (MSP) for which we have put the matter in front of the Agriculture Minister," CM Yadav told reporters after the meeting.

"Ragi is an equivalent crop to Kodokutki, so I suggested to grant MSP to it on par. I thank Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for agreeing to that. He has also given suggestions regarding pulses and palm oil cultivation," the CM said. On the other hand, Union Minister Chouhan said that MP CM Yadav came with some issues of Madhya Pradesh after which he met with him and also held a meeting with officials to discuss the issues.

"Today Chief Minister Mohan Yadav came with some issues of Madhya Pradesh, I called all the officers and discussed them immediately. Kodokutki is grown as coarse grain in Madhya Pradesh, especially in tribal areas, so till now there has been no purchase of Kodokutki at Minimum Support Price (MSP). Now we have decided to buy Kodokutki at Rs 4290 which is the MSP of Ragi. So that we can promote Millets and tribals can get a fair price. The Government of India has also given permission to Madhya Pradesh to purchase moong," Chouhan said. Apart from this, CM Yadav has put forward some other important issues before the department and we all are committed to the development of Madhya Pradesh and the country. The issues raised by the Chief Minister have been taken seriously, we have taken immediate decisions on many issues and there are many on which we will consider according to the policy, the union minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)