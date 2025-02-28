Left Menu

Tony Abbott's Nod to Millets: A Sustainable Superfood for the Future

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott visited India's Nafed Millet Experience Centre, endorsing millet as a sustainable food source. He praised India's efforts to promote millet cultivation for its health and environmental benefits, advocating for similar initiatives in Australia. Millets are gaining international attention for their nutritional value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:27 IST
Tony Abbott's Nod to Millets: A Sustainable Superfood for the Future
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott toured the Nafed Millet Experience Centre in India, aligning himself with the nation's campaign to elevate millet as a sustainable and nutritious dietary choice.

Abbott explored an array of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat millet products at Dilli Haat, engaging with leaders like Additional Managing Director Chandrajit Chatterjee and General Manager Amit Goel to discuss the climate-resilient potential of millet production in India.

Praising India's leadership in reinvigorating traditional grains, Abbott sampled innovative millet-based dishes and proposed similar awareness efforts in Australia, highlighting millet's environmental and health advantages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025