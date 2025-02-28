Tony Abbott's Nod to Millets: A Sustainable Superfood for the Future
Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott visited India's Nafed Millet Experience Centre, endorsing millet as a sustainable food source. He praised India's efforts to promote millet cultivation for its health and environmental benefits, advocating for similar initiatives in Australia. Millets are gaining international attention for their nutritional value.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott toured the Nafed Millet Experience Centre in India, aligning himself with the nation's campaign to elevate millet as a sustainable and nutritious dietary choice.
Abbott explored an array of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat millet products at Dilli Haat, engaging with leaders like Additional Managing Director Chandrajit Chatterjee and General Manager Amit Goel to discuss the climate-resilient potential of millet production in India.
Praising India's leadership in reinvigorating traditional grains, Abbott sampled innovative millet-based dishes and proposed similar awareness efforts in Australia, highlighting millet's environmental and health advantages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
