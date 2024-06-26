Left Menu

Nasdaq Cancels Sale of Nordic Power Trading Unit to EEX

Nasdaq has cancelled its plans to sell its Nordic power trading and clearing business to the European Energy Exchange (EEX). The EU Commission raised concerns about market competition, prompting a closer look at the deal. EEX and Nasdaq will now continue to operate independently in the Nordic power market.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 14:08 IST
Nasdaq Cancels Sale of Nordic Power Trading Unit to EEX
AI Generated Representative Image

Nasdaq said on Wednesday it has cancelled plans to sell its Nordic power trading and clearing business to Europe's biggest power bourse, the European Energy Exchange (EEX).

Although the deal, which was announced last year, did not meet the standard threshold requirements for an EU anti-trust investigation, some authorities in Nordic member states requested that the EU Commission take a closer look at the case on concerns it could hamper market competition. A preliminary review of that was scheduled to end Wednesday.

According to a commission document, concerns were around whether the deal would allow EEX to bundle its products to expand its market share and potentially spike power prices. At present, EEX and Nasdaq Commodities, are the only providers of exchange-based Nordic Power trading and clearing.

EEX said it will continue to pursue its own business strategy for the region and related markets independently, without providing any reason for the deal termination. Nasdaq said it will continue to operate its Nordic power trading and clearing business.

Last year, the EEX and Nasdaq said the deal posed no significant threat to competition in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway or any other EU country, nor would it eliminate competition between the two companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024