"House will benefit greatly from his insights and experience": PM Modi praises Om Birla's re-election as Lok Sabha Speaker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Om Birla on his re-election as the Speaker of Lok Sabha, expressing confidence that the House will greatly benefit from Birla's insights and experience. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I would like to congratulate Shri Om Birla Ji on being elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for the second time. The House will benefit greatly from his insights and experience. My best wishes to him for the tenure ahead. @ombirlakota."

Union Minister Amit Shah also lauded Birla's commitment stating, "Congratulations to Shri @ombirlakota Ji on being re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Your exemplary commitment to strengthening our parliamentary democracy will reinforce the glory of our Constitution and the values enshrined in it. I extend my best wishes to you for your next tenure." Earlier on the day, Union Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Om Birla on his re-election as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and lauded the MP from Rajasthan's Kota for his knowledge of "constitutional matters" and "parliamentary procedures".

Singh who is the Defence Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet also highlighted that in the last term of the Lok Sabha, Birla had "efficiently" presented his capabilities to the country. In a congratulatory post on social media platform X, Singh wrote, "Many congratulations to Shri @ombirlakota ji on being re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He is very well versed with constitutional matters and parliamentary procedures and in his last term, he has very efficiently presented his capabilities to the country.

"I believe that under his chairmanship, the proceedings of the House will run smoothly and will continue to pave new paths for the progress of India. I extend my heartfelt best wishes to the Speaker for his second successful term," Singh said. Om Birla who was elected as the Lok Sabha speaker today is the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and Member of Parliament from Kota.

The motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was adopted by the house through a voice vote. The house echoed with 'Ayes' and 'Noes' and the pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab declared Om Birla as the Speaker of the lower house. The opposition which had filed K Suresh as the Speaker candidate of the INDIA bloc did not press for a division vote. (ANI)

