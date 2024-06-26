Left Menu

China Evergrande: Shaping the Future of New Energy Vehicles

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd is currently engaged in ongoing discussions with potential sellers, purchasers, and the company itself. These discussions are pivotal for the future progression and strategy of the firm within the rapidly evolving new energy vehicle sector.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd:

* DISCUSSIONS ARE STILL ONGOING AMONG POTENTIAL SELLERS, POTENTIAL PURCHASER AND COMPANY Further company coverage:

