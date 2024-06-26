Jharkhand : CISF takes over security of NTPC-Coal Mining Project in Hazaribagh

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officially assumed the security responsibilities for the NTPC-Coal Mining Project (CMP) in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, on Wednesday, an official statement said. According to the press release, With this latest induction, the total number of units under CISF security cover has increased to 358 nationwide.

NTPC Ltd, India's largest energy conglomerate, was established in 1975 to expedite power development in the country. Over the years, NTPC has grown to become the leading power generator in India, with capacity of approximately 68 GW.

NTPC, the country's largest power producer, has made a debut in captive coal production, the release said CISF will provide continuous armed security to the NTPC-Coal Mining Project (CMP) in Hazaribagh, ensuring the safety and security of the site around the clock.

The induction ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Faiz Taiyab, Head of Project, Coal Mining Project Barwadih, DP Parihar, DIG CISF, CCL HQrs Ranchi, Rajneesh Rastogi, CGM, HR CMHQ, Sandeep Kumar S, Senior Commandant, and Mruthyunjaya Swamy D, Deputy Commandant. Other officers and personnel from both CISF and NTPC-Coal Mining Project (CMP) Hazaribagh were also present to witness the event. The newly inducted unit will be led by a commandant-rank officer. The CISF security umbrella includes India's most critical infrastructure facilities like nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, etc. In addition, the CISF also protects important government buildings, iconic heritage monuments and the Delhi Metro. The CISF also has a specialised VIP security vertical, providing round-the-clock security to important protectees, as per-the-CISF official website. (ANI)

